Kerala Plus One Improvement Exam 2026 Calendar Out: Check Application Deadline And Timetable

Kerala Plus One Improvement/Supplementary Exam 2026: The Directorate of General Education, Higher Secondary Examination Wing, has released the schedule for the First Year Higher Secondary Improvement/Supplementary Examination October 2026. According to the official notification dated August 22, the examination will be conducted from October 12 to October 17, 2026, at centres across Kerala, Lakshadweep and the UAE. Eligible students can register through their respective schools by submitting the prescribed application form and fee.

The notification also specifies the application deadlines, late-fee dates, examination fees and subject-wise timetable. Students appearing for the examination should carefully check the schedule and complete the registration process within the given timeline.

Kerala Plus One Improvement Exam 2026: Important Dates

September 10, 2026: Last date to submit the application form at the school.

Last date to submit the application form at the school. September 11, 2026: Last date for school principals to remit the examination fee at the treasury.

Last date for school principals to remit the examination fee at the treasury. September 15, 2026: Last date to submit the application with a Rs 600 fine.

Last date to submit the application with a Rs 600 fine. September 16, 2026: Last date for principals to remit the fee with the Rs 600 fine.

Last date for principals to remit the fee with the Rs 600 fine. September 16, 2026: Last date for online registration of candidates and uploading of data through the Department portal.

Last date for online registration of candidates and uploading of data through the Department portal. October 12 to 17, 2026: First Year Higher Secondary Improvement/Supplementary Examination.

Regular candidates who appeared for the March 2026 First Year Higher Secondary Examination can register for up to three subjects to improve their scores. Candidates who were absent in March 2026 can register for the subjects they missed and may also opt to improve scores in up to three subjects they had appeared for.

Kerala Plus One Improvement Exam 2026: Subject-Wise Timetable

The examination will begin on October 12 and conclude on October 17, 2026. The subject-wise schedule is as follows:

October 12, FN: Physics, Sociology, Anthropology

Physics, Sociology, Anthropology October 12, AN: Geography, Music, Social Work, Geology, Accountancy

Geography, Music, Social Work, Geology, Accountancy October 13, FN: Part I English

Part I English October 14, FN: Mathematics, Part III Languages, Sanskrit Sastra, Psychology

Mathematics, Part III Languages, Sanskrit Sastra, Psychology October 14, AN: Economics, Electronic Systems

Economics, Electronic Systems October 15, FN: Part II Languages, Computer Science and Information Technology

Part II Languages, Computer Science and Information Technology October 15, AN: Home Science, Gandhian Studies, Philosophy, Journalism, Computer Science, Statistics

Home Science, Gandhian Studies, Philosophy, Journalism, Computer Science, Statistics October 16, FN: Chemistry, History, Islamic History & Culture, Business Studies, Communicative English

Chemistry, History, Islamic History & Culture, Business Studies, Communicative English October 17, FN: Biology, Electronics, Political Science, Sanskrit Sahithya, Computer Application, English Literature and Art Subjects.

The timetable also includes a separate schedule for art subjects, beginning with the Main paper on October 12 and concluding with the Aesthetic paper on October 17.

For subjects without practicals, the forenoon examination will be held from 9:30 am to 12:15 pm, while afternoon examinations will be conducted from 2 pm to 4:45 pm, including the prescribed cool-off time.

The examination fee for regular, lateral-entry and re-admission candidates is Rs 175 per paper, along with a Rs 40 certificate fee. For compartmental candidates, the examination fee is Rs 225 and the certificate fee is Rs 80 for two certificates.