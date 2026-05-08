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Kerala Plus One Improvement Result 2026 Out Today: Check Direct Link, Expected Date And Time Here

Kerala Plus One Improvement Result 2026 is expected to be released today on the official DHSE Kerala websites. Check here for direct link, expected date and time.

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Kerala Plus One Improvement Result 2026 Out Today: Check Direct Link, Expected Date And Time Here
DHSE, Kerala is expected to release the Kerala Plus One Improvement Result 2026 today, May 8.

Kerala Plus One Improvement Result 2026: Kerala Plus One Improvement Result 2026: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala is expected to release the Kerala Plus One Improvement Result 2026 today, May 8, at 3 PM on the official website at results.hse.kerala.gov.in 2026. Students who appeared for the Class 11 improvement examinations conducted from March 5 to March 27 will be able to check their results online through the DHSE result portals using their roll number and date of birth. The Kerala Plus One improvement exams were held for students seeking to improve their scores in the Higher Secondary First Year examinations. 

Once released, candidates can download their provisional marksheet and verify details including subject-wise marks, total score, and qualifying status for future admission and academic purposes.

Kerala Plus One Improvement Result 2026: Date and Time

Kerala is expected to announce the Kerala Plus One Improvement Result 2026 today, May 8, at 3 PM. Students who appeared for the Class 11 improvement examinations will be able to access their scorecards through the official result portals using their roll number and date of birth.

How to Check Kerala Plus One Improvement Result 2026?

Students can follow the given below steps to check the Kerala Plus One Improvement Result 2026:

  • Go to the official website at results.hse.kerala.gov.in 2026.
  • On the homepage, click on the "12 results" link.
  • Enter your login credentials like roll number and date of birth.
  • Check and save your Kerala Plus One Improvement Result 2026 for future use.

Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready and regularly check the official websites for the latest result updates.

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