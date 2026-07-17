ISC Class 12 Improvement Result 2026 Out, Rechecking Window Open Till July 20

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has declared the ISC Class 12 Improvement Result 2026. Students who appeared for the improvement examination can now check their updated scorecards through the official website, cisce.org. The council has also opened the online rechecking facility for candidates who wish to get their answer scripts verified. Students are advised to download their scorecards and carefully check all the details mentioned in the result. Those who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for rechecking.

How to Check ISC Class 12 Improvement Result 2026?

Visit the official CISCE website at cisce.org.

Click on the ISC Class 12 Improvement Result 2026 link on the homepage.

Enter the Unique ID, Index Number, and Captcha Code.

Click on the Submit button.

The updated scorecard will appear on the screen.

Download and save a copy for future use.

Direct Link Here

ISC Class 12 Improvement Result 2026 Rechecking Window

CISCE has started the online rechecking process for students who want their answer scripts to be verified. Applications for rechecking can be submitted through the CISCE Service Portal. The last date to apply for rechecking is July 20, 2026, till 11:59 PM. Students should complete the application before the deadline, as requests submitted after the closing time will not be accepted.

CISCE has instructed schools to download the updated tabulation register and candidate-wise result details from the Careers Portal. The council will issue revised statements of marks and pass certificates for students whose scores have changed after the improvement examination. Schools must submit the original mark statements and certificates before collecting the revised documents from their respective CISCE regional offices.

Students should stay in touch with their schools regarding the collection of updated marksheets and certificates once the process is completed.