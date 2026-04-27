CISCE Expected To Announce Class 10 Results This Week

CICSE Class 10 Results 2026: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to announce the Class 10 results soon. Once declared, students can download their results by visiting the official website of the board.

While the official confirmation of the result date is yet to be announced, based on previous years' trends, it is expected that the result will be declared either at the end of April or during the first week of May.

In previous years, the board has released the results in late April or early May. In 2025, the results were declared on April 30, in 2024 on May 6, and in 2023, they were declared on May 15. The exams for Class 10 were conducted from February 17 to March 30.

Lakhs of students across India are eagerly waiting for their results. The board will soon announce the official date for the declaration of results. Students are advised to keep their UID and Index Number ready to download the result.

Steps to Download the CISCE Class 10 Result:

Visit the official CISCE results website: results.cisce.org

On the homepage, click on the 'ICSE' (Class 10) results link.

Enter your UID and Index Number in the required fields.

After entering the details, click on the 'Submit' button.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

You can download or print the result for future reference.

Students are advised to keep their details handy and check the website frequently for the latest updates.