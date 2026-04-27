ICSE, ISC Result 2026: Class 10, 12 Scorecards Expected By April 30? Details Here

ICSE, ISC Result 2026 Date, Time: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is likely to announce the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 and Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 results anytime soon. Once released, students can check and download their results on the council's official website, cisce.org.

Why CISCE May Release Class 10, 12 Results By April 30

On April 21, officials debunked a fake notice circulating on social media that claimed the results would be released on April 22 at 3 pm. They also indicated that this year's results may be announced earlier, possibly by April 30.

Past Trends Also Suggest April 30 Release

Based on past trends, the results are expected before April 30. Over the past two years, the results were declared between April 30 and May 6.

A total of 2,52,557 students appeared for the Class 10 exams in 2025, with the overall pass percentage recorded at 99.35 per cent. In Class 12, a total of 99,555 candidates appeared, of whom 99.34 per cent passed.

The Certificate of Vocational Education (CVE - Year 12) results for 2026 will also be announced along with the ICSE and ISC results.

How To Download ICSE, ISC Scorecard?

Students can check and download their scores from the official websites - cisce.org and results.cisce.org - using their UID and index number. On the official website, they need to click on their respective class and enter the required credentials to download the scorecard.

The ICSE (Class 10) exams were conducted from February 17 to March 30, while the ISC (Class 12) exams were held from February 12 to April 3.