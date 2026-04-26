ICSE Class 10 Result 2026: What's On Your Scorecard

ICSE Class 10 Result 2026: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to announce the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 results soon on the official websites of the board. Last year, the board released the ICSE 10th results on April 30 at 11 am. A total of 2,52,557 students appeared for the ICSE board exams in the previous academic session, recording an overall pass percentage of 99.09%.

Class 10 students will be able to download their scorecards from the official websites of the board, cisce.org and results.cisce.org. To access the ICSE 10th marksheets, candidates must enter the course, Unique Identification (UID), index number, and the CAPTCHA code in the result login window.

The board will soon announce the result announcement date and time through a press note, inviting media for the coverage of ICSE Class 10 and 12 results 2026. Last year, the press conference was held at the CISCE's office in New Delhi.

ICSE Result 2026: Details Mentioned On Scorecard

The ICSE Class 10 statement of marks will contain the following details:

Candidate's name

Unique ID

School's name

Parents' name

Subjects

Subject-wise marks distribution

Total marks

Percentage marks

Internal assessment grade (SUPW and community service)

Qualifying status

Examination year

Date of declaration of result

ICSE students will also be able to access their Class 10 marksheets through DigiLocker. After the result declaration, an online re-evaluation window will open for candidates who are not satisfied with their scores.

The board will also announce the improvement exam dates soon after the result announcement. Last year, the improvement examinations were held in July.