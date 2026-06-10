Internet Divided Over Alia Bhatt's Action Scenes In <i>Alpha</i> Teaser: 'Acting Too Hard To Look Tough'

The teaser for Alpha, the latest addition to YRF's Spy Universe, has finally landed.

Dropped by Yash Raj Films on Wednesday, the nearly two-minute teaser introduces audiences to Alpha, a young operative whose journey begins long before she enters the world of espionage.

The video opens with Alpha celebrating her 18th birthday with her father, played by Bobby Deol, before quickly shifting gears into high-stakes missions, combat sequences, and plenty of gunfire.

The premise? A daughter trained by her father for one purpose - to serve her country.

While many fans praised the scale and ambition of the project, a section of social media wasn't entirely sold on what they saw.

Internet Reactions

Several viewers took to the comments section to share their unfiltered reactions.

One user commented, "Is this how spies react on survival missions? This movie is going to be a meme fest for the audience."

Another didn't hold back either, writing, "Alia has no aura. It's so cringe. It's giving 'Papa ki pari was forced to become spy' vibes."

Apart from the storyline, some viewers also pointed to specific moments from the teaser that they felt looked exaggerated.

One comment read, "What's with those breathing sounds Alia making during action? She's acting too hard to look tough here!"

Meanwhile, another user criticised the technical aspects of the teaser, writing, "Poor cinematography. Poor gun handling. Poor logo. Even AI did a better job."

Some viewers felt the casting itself was the issue.

A comment that gained attention online read, "Yes, Alia is a fine actress, but casting her in a role with these combat scenes look really ordinary and made up."

Despite the criticism, the teaser has also generated significant buzz online, with many fans applauding YRF for introducing a female-led spy film within its blockbuster universe.

Alpha Release Delayed

Alpha was first scheduled to release on December 25 last year. Then the film was slated for April this year. Finally, it is arriving in theatres on July 3.

Closer to the original release date, a YRF spokesperson said in November that the film was delayed due to VFX work.

“Alpha is an extremely special film for us and we want to present it in its most cinematic form. We have realised that the VFX will take a little longer than initially assumed. We want to leave no stone unturned to make Alpha a theatrical experience for everyone to cherish. Thus, we will now release the film on April 17, 2026,” the banner's spokesperson said.

Headlined by Alia and Sharvari, Alpha will be the seventh film in the spy franchise after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Tiger 3, War, War 2, and Pathaan.

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