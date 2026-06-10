Girl, 16, Raped By 5 Youths In Haryana's Nuh: Cops

Five youths allegedly raped a 16-year-old girl after kidnapping her in Nuh district, police said on Tuesday.

According to the girl's father, on June 6, he woke up at 5 am to find his daughter missing from the house.

Later, a couple of men dropped her home on a motorcycle, he said.

When he asked about her whereabouts, the girl revealed that a person named Shaukeen, who once owned a grocery store near her home, had access to her private photos and videos and raped her by threatening to upload them online.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered at the Women's Police Station under the POCSO Act.

Besides Shaukeen, four more were accused of raping the girl on earlier occasions, the police said.

According to the complaint, the girl alleged that on June 5 she was taken to a forest and was raped there.

"Raids are being conducted to arrest the accused. One of the accused is a minor. All the accused will be arrested soon," said a senior police officer.

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