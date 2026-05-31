ICSE Re-Evaluation 2026 Window Opens: Apply Online Till June 1, Results Expected By July

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has opened the ICSE Re-evaluation 2026 application window for students who are still not satisfied with their marks after the recheck process. The online portal is available from May 30 to June 1, 2026. This gives candidates a final opportunity to request a detailed review of their answer scripts.

Students who had earlier applied for rechecking and wish to seek further assessment can now submit their applications online within the given deadline.

ICSE Re-evaluation 2026: Important Dates and Fee Details

The ICSE Re-evaluation 2026 process is open only to candidates who have already completed the recheck stage. CISCE announced the recheck results on May 29, following which eligible students can now proceed with re-evaluation.

Candidates are required to pay a fee of ₹1,500 per subject or paper while submitting their request. The board has clarified that applications will be accepted only through the online portal and no requests will be entertained after June 1..

ICSE and ISC Improvement Exams 2026 Schedule

Along with the re-evaluation process, CISCE has also confirmed the schedule for improvement examinations. The ICSE Improvement Exam 2026 will be conducted from June 15 to June 30, while the ISC Improvement Exam 2026 will take place from June 15 to July 1.

For ICSE students, major subjects such as Mathematics, English Language, English Literature, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Geography, History & Civics, and Hindi are included in the timetable. ISC students will appear for examinations in subjects including Mathematics, English, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Accounts, Economics, Political Science, Commerce, Geography, and Business Studies.

CISCE is expected to release the admit cards for improvement examinations shortly. Students planning to appear for these exams should keep track of official announcements and complete all required formalities on time.