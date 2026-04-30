ICSE, ISC Supplementary Exams 2026 Schedule Out For Class 10 And 12

Students who could not clear one or two subjects in their board exams now have another chance to improve their scores. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations has announced the schedule for the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) supplementary exams.

The board released the schedule on April 30, 2026, and said that students who did not pass one or two subjects in the main examinations can apply for these improvement exams.

Registration for the ICSE and ISC improvement exams will begin on May 8, 2026, and will close on May 14, 2026. Students have to submit their applications through the official CISCE website.

The supplementary examinations are set to start from June 15, 2026. The board has stated that the complete examination timetable will be available on its official portal.

Students who want their answer scripts rechecked can apply between May 1 and May 4, 2026. The recheck results are expected to be announced by the first week of June 2026. After the recheck results are declared, students will get one day to apply for re-evaluation. The re-evaluation results are likely to be announced by the last week of June or the first week of July 2026.

The results of the ICSE and ISC improvement exams are tentatively scheduled to be announced in the last week of July 2026.