ICSE Class 10 Improvement Result 2026 Out; DigiLocker Scores Available From July 24

ICSE Class 10 Improvement Result 2026: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has declared the ICSE Class 10 Improvement Examination Result 2026. Students who appeared for the improvement exam held from June 15 to June 30, 2026, can now access their results through the CISCE Results Portal.

This year, 5,321 candidates appeared for the examination with 13,032 paper-wise entries across 37 subjects/papers. The exams were conducted at 341 examination centres, while evaluation was carried out at 43 centres by 185 examiners. CISCE has confirmed that the higher marks obtained in the main and improvement examinations will be treated as the final marks.

Direct Link: ICSE Class 10 Improvement Result 2026

How to Check ICSE Class 10 Improvement Result 2026?

Students can follow the given below steps to download the ICSE Class 10th Improvement Result 2026:

Visit the CISCE Results Portal at cisce.org.

Select the ICSE Improvement Examination Result 2026 link.

Enter the required login credentials.

Submit the details to view the result.

Download and save the provisional scorecard for future reference.

Schools can access tabulation registers and candidate-wise reports through the CAREERS Portal.

ICSE Class 10 Improvement Result 2026: Examination Statistics

Examination Period: June 15 to June 30, 2026

June 15 to June 30, 2026 Total Candidates Appeared: 5,321

5,321 Paper-wise Entries: 13,032

13,032 Subjects/Papers Covered: 37

37 Examination Centres: 341

341 Evaluation Centres: 43

43 Evaluating Examiners: 185

Students are advised to download their ICSE Class 10th Improvement Scorecards 2026 and keep them safe, as the higher of the marks obtained in the main and improvement examinations will be considered the final score.