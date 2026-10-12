Kerala Teen Kills 3 With Mini Cooper. Old Video Shows Him Driving At 220 kmph

A day after a 19-year-old man driving a speeding Mini Cooper that killed three young people near Kochi, a video has emerged showing his mother describing how she bought him the luxury car as a birthday gift.

Suhail Sajeev was arrested after the car rammed a scooter carrying three students near Nedumbassery in Kerala's Ernakulam district in the early hours of Sunday. The victims, identified as Devika, 21, Gopika, 22, and Ijaz, 21, were travelling towards the airport area when the collision occurred at around 1.45 am, police said.

The car, driven at high speed, hit the scooter from behind. The impact threw the three riders onto the road, while the vehicle reportedly dragged the scooter for nearly 100 metres before stopping. Devika and Gopika died at the scene. Ijaz was taken to hospital but later died of his injuries.

Police have registered a case of culpable homicide against Suhail, who is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

'Birthday Gift'

A video circulating on social media shows Suhail's mother speaking about buying him the Mini Cooper because it was a car he had long wanted. In the video, speaking in Malayalam, she describes the family's happiness at fulfilling his wish and says she had considered buying the vehicle around her own birthday in December before eventually arranging the gift.

Police have also found videos that appear to show Suhail driving at speeds exceeding 200 kmph.

The case has drawn further public attention following reports of remarks Suhail allegedly made to police after the accident.

"What are roads meant for? Driving, right?" he asked after the crash. He also allegedly said his father would take care of the matter.

The remarks have fuelled anger over the fatal crash.

Kerala Excise Minister M Liju has directed officials to take action against bars that allegedly served alcohol to Suhail before the crash. Police suspect that the teenager consumed alcohol at multiple establishments before the collision. The legal drinking age in Kerala is 23, meaning that serving alcohol to a 19-year-old would be unlawful.