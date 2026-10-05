On Camera, Car Rams Kerala Home's Wall, Flips Onto Its Lawn

A quiet Sunday afternoon at a house in Kerala was interrupted when a car crashed through its boundary wall and landed upside down in the garden. The people inside got out with minor injuries.

The accident happened near Ainkombu on the Pala-Thodupuzha road in Kottayam at around 5 pm. The driver reportedly fell asleep at the wheel.

CCTV footage of the crash shows a red SUV approaching at high speed before hitting the wall. The impact sends it into the air, spinning as it enters the garden, where it lands on its roof. Objects spill from the vehicle as it overturns, and debris is scattered across the compound.

The occupants are residents of Muthalakodam. They were returning from a visit to Malarikkal in Kottayam when the driver reportedly dozed off and lost control. No one was seriously hurt.

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Shortly after the crash, several men came out of the house and the surrounding area and ran to the overturned vehicle.