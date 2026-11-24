A 26-year-old IIT graduate earning Rs 1.27 crore annually has a rather specific expectation when it comes to finding a life partner. He wants to marry a woman who grew up in a small town, moved to a big city and eventually built a successful career. For him, shared life experiences matter more than a prospective partner's salary, looks or family wealth. The unusual marriage requirement was shared by Jasveer Singh, co-founder and CEO of Knot Dating, in a LinkedIn post. Singh explained how his client, despite having a successful career, has struggled to find someone with whom he feels genuinely compatible.

"A man earning Rs 1.27 crore a year approached our matrimony team with a marriage requirement I'd never heard before. And it had nothing to do with money, looks or family wealth," Singh wrote.

According to Singh, the man grew up in a small town and lived there until Class 12. He then moved to a big city to pursue higher education at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). Over the years, he built a career that now earns him Rs 1.27 crore annually. However, his dating experiences made him realise that similar financial backgrounds and social status did not necessarily translate into compatibility.

Why He Couldn't Find A Suitable Match

Singh said the man had dated several women from wealthy families in South Delhi and South Mumbai. On paper, they appeared to be suitable matches, given their education, professional achievements and financial standing. However, he struggled to connect with them on a deeper level. Many had grown up in affluent metropolitan households, with some having studied abroad and experienced lifestyles very different from his own.

"He grew up in a small town. Despite similar incomes and social status, their upbringing was different. Their music tastes, food preferences and conversations didn't match. Sometimes, even their views on family, relationships and gender roles were different," Singh added.

He then tried meeting women from smaller towns, hoping that a similar background would help him establish a stronger connection. However, that presented a different challenge. Having spent more than a decade in metropolitan cities, the IIT graduate had developed new interests and perspectives. He wanted a partner with whom he could discuss business, technology and larger ideas. Some women he met, who had never moved beyond their hometowns, did not share the same interests.

This left him caught between two worlds. "He was stuck between two worlds. Women from wealthy metro families understood his present but not his past. Women who had never left small towns understood his past but not his present," the posr read.

What Is His 'Two Nation Theory'?

According to Singh, the client eventually explained what he was looking for. He wanted a woman who had grown up in a small town, moved to a big city and made a successful career for herself.

"Someone educated, financially independent and successful. But most importantly, someone who had experienced both worlds. He said whenever he meets women with similar journeys, they connect almost immediately. They understand his childhood and his present because they've lived both," Singh explained.

He described this preference as his 'Two Nation' theory, referring to the two different worlds that can exist within the same country: small-town life and metropolitan culture. Singh pointed out that his client was not particularly concerned about a woman's salary, appearance or family wealth. His priority was finding someone with a similar life journey.

"Sometimes, compatibility isn't about where you are in life. It's about where you started and how you got there. But is this a reasonable marriage requirement, or is he trying to find a female version of himself?" Singh asked.