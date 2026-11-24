The BJP's reunion with the Shiromani Akali Dal ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections is a decision driven by public sentiment and feedback from grassroots workers, BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu has told NDTV.

In an interview with NDTV, Bittu said both parties initially wanted to contest all 117 Assembly seats independently, but feedback from the ground suggested that voters wanted the two former allies back together.

He said BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party president Nitin Nabin, closely monitored the feedback during their outreach in Punjab.

"When your cadre and workers tell you to form an alliance, you have to listen to them. Otherwise, the party cannot survive on the ground," Bittu said.

The BJP and Akali Dal formally announced their alliance on Tuesday, ending their six-year separation ahead of the 2027 Punjab polls. The two parties had ended their 24-year-old partnership in 2020 after the Akali Dal walked out of the NDA over the three farm laws, which were subsequently withdrawn.

Sukhbir Badal To Be Chief Minister Face

Making the leadership arrangement clear, Bittu said Sukhbir Singh Badal would be the Chief Minister in an NDA government in Punjab.

BJP and Akali Dal sealed alliance on Tuesday

Photo Credit: PTI Photo

He said the BJP was not concerned about who would occupy the Chief Minister's chair, adding that the focus was on forming an NDA government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.

His remarks come after Shah indicated at the alliance announcement that the elder partner in the alliance would get the Chief Minister's post, effectively pointing towards Badal.

Taking a swipe at the Congress, Bittu said the BJP and Akali Dal were not fighting over leadership positions.

'Bhagwant Mann Was Worried About Alliance'

Responding to AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's criticism that the BJP-Akali Dal reunion was an alliance for power, Bittu defended the arrangement, saying political parties need power to implement their policies and work for people.

"If you want to do something for people, how will you do it without power?" he asked.

He also claimed that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had been worried about the possibility of the BJP and Akali Dal coming together.

According to Bittu, the alliance has changed the political equation in Punjab and opposition parties, particularly the AAP and Congress, will now intensify their attacks.

Bandi Sikhs Issue: Bittu Appeals For Legal Solution

On the sensitive issue of Sikh prisoners, including those serving long sentences, Bittu said the matter would be discussed by the senior leadership of both parties.

He named Balwant Singh Rajoana, Jagtar Singh Hawara, Jagtar Singh Tara and other prisoners, saying they were associated with his family's history.

Bittu said he had personally raised the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on two occasions and had also made representations to Amit Shah.

"As a family member and as a BJP member, I want this issue to be resolved legally. If their sentences can be reduced or some other legally permissible relief can be given, it should be considered," he said.

He added that the families of the prisoners should be supported and that the BJP and Akali Dal leadership would discuss the legal aspects of the matter.

MSP, Farmers And Punjab's Financial Crisis

On the concerns of farmers and the minimum support price (MSP), Bittu argued that the Centre was providing financial support for procurement.

He claimed that Punjab had recorded a bumper crop this year, resulting in an additional requirement of around Rs 9,000 crore for procurement-related payments.

He also questioned the Punjab government's financial capacity to provide MSP across 23 crops, contrasting it with Haryana, which, he claimed, was providing MSP on 23 crops.

"How is Haryana able to do it? Because we have a double-engine government, with the BJP at the Centre and in the state," he said.

Bittu claimed Haryana's GST collections were five times higher than Punjab's and argued that a similar development model could be replicated in Punjab with greater coordination between the state and the Centre.

Drug-Free Punjab By December 31, 2029

Backing Amit Shah's target of making Punjab completely drug-free by December 31, 2029, Bittu said the roadmap for the campaign would be visible on the ground after February-March.

He said Shah had been concerned about Punjab's drug problem for nearly a decade and had earlier considered launching an anti-drug campaign in the state.

Bittu argued that eliminating drugs would require sustained political will, security coordination and substantial financial resources.

553-Km Border And Anti-Drone Challenge

Highlighting the security challenges facing Punjab, Bittu said the state shares a 553-km international border, making the fight against cross-border drug smuggling particularly challenging.

He pointed to the growing use of drones for smuggling narcotics and weapons, warning that technology used by smugglers was constantly evolving.

He said existing anti-drone jammers had limited capabilities, with a reported jamming range of around two kilometres and detection range of five kilometres.

Bittu said the Centre would need to invest in upgraded technology and equipment to strengthen surveillance and prevent drugs from entering Punjab through the border.

'Alliance Is Not Political Convenience'

Bittu dismissed Congress leader Raja Warring's criticism that the BJP-Akali reunion was an alliance of political convenience rather than a natural partnership.

He said the two parties would answer such criticism before the voters and accused the Congress of being worried about the new political arrangement.

Bittu also defended the decision to revive the alliance despite the differences that led to the split in 2020, pointing out that the farm laws at the centre of the dispute had since been withdrawn.

He said the focus now should be on Punjab's future, economic revival, employment, farmers and tackling the drug menace.