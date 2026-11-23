Bigg Boss 20 participant Arishfa Khan left host Salman Khan amused with her confession during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode. During a task, Salman praised Arishfa and called her adorable. Arishfa responded by admitting that she came to Mumbai to marry the actor.

Arishfa confessed that Salman was her childhood crush and she wanted to work with him. “Aap mere bachpan ke crush ho, aur mein Mumbai aayi thi aap se shaadi karne (You are my childhood crush and I came to Mumbai to marry you," she said.

The influencer actor admitted that what she said was a big thing and added, "Sorry, sir. I know bohot badi baat hai. Jab mein bohot chhoti thi... Aap sach mein mere crush ho. (I know it is a big thing. When I was very young, you were really my crush.)"

How Salman Khan Responded

The statement left Salman Khan in splits. The actor joked, "I am not flattered; I am flattened."

Arishfa also expressed her desire to work with Salman and asked him if she could share screen space with him someday. The actor assured her that he would fulfil her dream.

Earlier in the episode, Salman had praised Arishfa and expressed his hope she would become a leader in the Bigg Boss 20 house someday.

Salman also praised Qazi Touqeer for his singing talent and made a special promise to him. The Ek Tha Tiger actor said, "Qazi, when you come out, I will give you a song."

Manish Goel Exits Bigg Boss 20

Wildcard contestant Manish Goel exited the Bigg Boss 20 house due to a leg injury. Manish had entered the show alongside Nakul Dhull. The actor spent around 40 days inside the house. After the injury, it was challenging for the actor to continue with the reality. His exit from Bigg Boss 20 was voluntary and based on medical advice.

With Manish's departure, Bigg Boss 20 has just 10 contestants remaining. Qazi Touqeer, Yung DSA, Mahhi Vij, Scout OP, Uditi Singh, Arishfa Khan, Love Gill, Amrapali Dubey, Kanika Mann and Gullu are in the race to be crowned as the winner.



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