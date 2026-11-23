Priyanka Chopra is once again showing her support for Indian talent by supporting a short film made by a young filmmaker. Earlier this year, the actor joined director Pranav Bhasin's short film We Were Here as an executive producer, which is also qualified for the Oscars.

Pranav recently spoke about working with Priyanka and shared how quickly she understood his idea for the project. According to the filmmaker, while making the film, he was focused on building one emotion and he felt Priyanka quickly understood his aim. Their connection with the story made the partnership easy.

In an interview with Variety India, Pranav Bhasin shared, “We were fortunate to have Priyanka Chopra Jonas come on board as an executive producer. She has an incredibly keen eye. While making We Were Here, I was focused purely on creating a singular feeling, and I think she grasped that immediately. It was an easy connection.”

“The film finds its own people. As a young filmmaker, I'm watching it unfold like everyone else. The film has a dazzling party of accomplished executive producers, and that's both necessary and surreal.”

We Were Here tells the story of three retired people named Bagchi, Ganguly and Pimple, who turn into dish antenna, car's reverse camera and microwave, as a way of showing their rebellion against AI technology.

Speaking about the story, Pranav Bhasin explained that “It was an idea I found funny, but as I wrote it, I discovered there was more to these men and the point they were trying to make. I fell in love with that world and wanted to bring it to life.”

He shared that the idea for the film came from a funny image of a man standing on a rooftop in a costume and shouting ‘Robo, go back.' It initially looked like a silly scene but it slowly turned into a deeper message. As he worked on the film, he began thinking about what makes people human and why they should have the freedom to decide how they want to live.

The filmmaker added that the three elderly men are not against all forms of technology or trying to bring back the old days. They simply want people to have a voice in deciding how AI affects their lives. At first, Pimple's son does not take their protest seriously, but he slowly understands why it matters.

Through the film, Pranav wants to show that people should speak up when something affects them. He also hopes the story will encourage people with different views to talk to each other and understand each other's thoughts.

Starring Satish Kashyap, Devendra Dodke and Arindol Bagchi, We Were Here is streaming on New Yorker's YouTube channel.