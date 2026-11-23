Decades after releasing a Bengali disco-funk track, Rupa Biswas Sen's song Aaj Shanibar has been featured in the action-adventure game Grand Theft Auto VI. The unexpected inclusion has brought renewed attention to the retro track and introduced it to a new generation of music lovers and gamers.

During an interview with Variety India, Rupa shared her experience after learning that her song is now playing on the Worldwide FM in-game radio station in GTA6. “I am extremely overwhelmed. Music has no language. Whatever song I listen to, I feel attracted to it if its composition is good. When we created Aaj Shanibar, we wanted it to reach people in Canada and the USA. Even if it was a Bengali song, we wanted it to reach the non-Bengali-speaking people too," she said.

Rupa revealed that she is delighted to see the young generation enjoying her song. “I cannot believe this generation is enjoying and appreciating my hard work. This feeling is something that I cannot express through words,” she added.

Talking about how the song first came together, Rupa shared that it was in the early 1980s when her performance in Canada brought her in contact with musicians Ashish Khan and Pranesh Khan, who approached her to collaborate.

The album featured three songs: Aaj Shanibar, Moja Bhari Moja, and Ei Morshume. At a time when Rabindra Sangeet and traditional Bengali songs were popular among many young musicians, Aaj Shanibar stood out for its disco-jazz influences.

Despite the effort, the record did not receive the response Rupa had hoped for when it was released in 1982. “I always wanted to do great things with my music. I had high ambitions, but somehow situations didn't pan out as I wanted them to. But I had hidden the record in the trunk when nothing happened, but my son found it while cleaning the house for Durga Puja,” she told the outlet.

According to Rupa, the record company that holds the licensing rights to her songs pitched the track for GTA6. “I don't know how it happened exactly. The record company that has the licence to my songs had pitched Aaj Shanibar. But I am not aware of the exact chain of events. In fact, I did not know until yesterday. I have no idea about GTA 6. My son Debayan and daughter-in-law Soumita called me to let me know,” she shared.

At 71, Rupa continues to sing and credits several legendary voices for inspiring her musical journey, including Arati Mukherjee, Manna Dey, Lata Mangeshkar, and Asha Bhosle.

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