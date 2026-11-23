A 44-year-old Bengali disco track has found a new global audience, thanks to one of the world's most anticipated video games. Singer Rupa Biswas Sen's 1982 song Aaj Shanibar has been featured on Worldwide FM, one of the in-game radio stations in Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6). The song's inclusion has brought renewed attention to the Indian singer, whose music is now reaching a generation of listeners through the popular gaming franchise. Players spotted the track shortly after GTA 6 was released on November 19, with many celebrating its unexpected Indian connection.

Rupa Biswas Sen also took to Instagram to thank listeners for appreciating the song decades after its release. She expressed her happiness at being part of the game and said she felt privileged that Aaj Shanibar had found a place in GTA 6. The singer, who stepped away from music years ago, reportedly asked her son to show her clips from the game so she could experience the moment herself.

"I am extremely happy today because I heard yesterday that my song Aaj Shanibar is being featured in GTA 6. What more could I ask for? I am an artist; my entire life is music, so I would like to thank all of you and congratulate everyone," she said in the video.

Watch the video here:

How Aaj Shanibar Found A New Audience

Released in 1982, Aaj Shanibar was part of Rupa Biswas Sen's album Disco Jazz, produced by sarod maestro Ustad Aashish Khan. Recorded during a trip to Canada, the song combined disco and funk rhythms with Indian classical elements, including the distinctive sound of the sarod.

Despite its unusual musical blend, the track struggled to find an audience when it was first released and remained largely forgotten for years.

Its fortunes began to change after it featured in the 2012 film Miss Lovely. The song later resurfaced online and caught the attention of international DJs and music collectors. Artists such as Dan Snaith, who performs as Caribou and Daphni, also helped bring attention to the track.

Original copies of the record eventually became sought-after collectables, with some reportedly selling for more than £500 (around Rs 60,000). The album was also reissued in 2019.Now, its inclusion in GTA 6 has given the 1982 recording another moment in the spotlight.