The first formal meeting between leaders of the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) regarding seat-sharing for the Uttar Pradesh elections will take place in Delhi at 12 pm today.

The meeting, to be held at the house of Congress MP Pramod Tiwari, will span two days. Four leaders from each party will participate.

The Congress committee includes UP in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam, state president Aradhana Mishra, working state president Imran Masood and legislative party leader Virendra Chaudhary. The Samajwadi Party committee includes party general secretary Ramgopal Yadav, state president Shyamlal Pal, and MPs Rajiv Rai and Iqra Hasan.

Contrary to speculation, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will not attend the meeting; she is managing the process from behind the scenes. According to sources, the Congress is seeking more than 100 of the 403 assembly seats in UP, though persuading the Samajwadi Party to agree will not be easy.

Congress Seeks Over 100 Seats

According to sources, the Congress intends to demand approximately 55-60 "A-grade" seats, those considered strong within the context of the alliance's electoral dynamics. The Congress anticipates that the Samajwadi Party might offer 40-45 seats where the BJP is currently strong.

Consequently, the Congress is aiming to secure about 60 seats where there is a high probability of winning. The party is focusing on assembly constituencies where it either led or trailed by only a narrow margin during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Furthermore, the Congress will stake a claim to seats that align with its traditional "Dalit-Muslim-Brahmin" electoral formula.

In the 2017 assembly elections, the Samajwadi Party had allocated around 105 seats to the Congress; this is why the Congress is pushing for the 100-seat mark. In the recent Lok Sabha elections, the Congress contested 17 out of the 80 seats in UP as part of an alliance with the Samajwadi Party. With this formula, the Congress expects more than 85 seats (17 multiplied by 5).

Congress's Argument For Seeking More Seats

A Congress leader involved in the seat-sharing negotiations told NDTV that for them, it is about both the number of seats and the potential for victory. The Congress wants seats that are winnable, as well as a respectable total number of seats, to help attract non-Yadav and non-Muslim voters - specifically Dalits, Brahmins, and the 'extremely backward' castes. However, in a fit of overenthusiasm, the Congress sent a list of 181 seats to the Samajwadi Party.

Did Samajwadi Party Offer 55 Seats

Akhilesh Yadav has made it clear that the focus should be on winning, not just the number of seats. For the Samajwadi Party, this election is a "do-or-die" battle. A Samajwadi Party MP remarked that the Congress lacks a dedicated vote bank in UP; in the last assembly election, it secured only two seats and two percent of the vote.

Given this, instead of pushing for a larger share of seats within the alliance, the Congress should focus on demanding constituencies where it has performed relatively well in the last two assembly elections and where it has strong local leaders. According to sources, the Samajwadi Party has sent a list of approximately 55 seats to the Congress.

Where Might Deadlock Occur

All eyes will be on how both parties resolve the impasse over seats like Saharanpur Dehat, Behat, Amethi, and Rae Bareli, constituencies won by the Samajwadi Party in the previous election. Imran Masood, a local Congress leader and the party's acting state president, has staked a claim to both seats in Saharanpur.

Meanwhile, the prestige of the Gandhi family is tied to the Amethi and Rae Bareli seats. The list of 181 seats that the Congress submitted to the Samajwadi Party included all the constituencies from these districts.

There is excellent rapport between the top leaders of both parties - Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi. The two leaders held preliminary discussions on November 16. It is expected that all outstanding issues will be resolved. One possible compromise could be for Samajwadi Party leaders to contest certain seats on a Congress party ticket.