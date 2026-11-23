Rajiv Kuumar is hoping that his small but important role in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Part 1 will mark a turning point in his career. After years of working in the industry and struggling to find the kind of opportunities he wants, the actor believes the film could help him move towards bigger projects in cinema and OTT. Playing King Janaka, Sita's father, may have given him limited screen time, but the response has left him hopeful about what comes next.

In an interview with SCREEN, Rajiv spoke about the recognition he has received after the film's release, his career journey and the financial challenges that have made it difficult for him to survive in the industry.

For Rajiv, getting cast in Ramayana was quite unexpected. Recalling the experience, he said, “Mukesh Chhabra's casting agency had shown Niteshji an old audition of mine, and I was cast based on that. So, technically, I didn't even audition for this film. It was like a gift from God.”

The actor also admitted that he had no idea about the scale of the project when he joined it. While he expected a big production because of its star cast, the actual sets and arrangements surprised him. He said most of his scenes were filmed on actual sets with minimal VFX.

Despite having just two scenes, Rajiv has received calls, messages and congratulatory wishes from people who watched the film. He believes the appreciation could help him get better opportunities. “Professionally, the level at which I move in the industry, I always have the struggle to survive. But after this, I might get a certain quality of work, including more OTT and more films. I don't want my financial conditions to push me towards TV again. After this film, I hope I get that respect; it has already started,” he said.

The actor also spoke about how his career journey has been different from some of his contemporaries at the National School of Drama (NSD). Rajpal Yadav, who was his batchmate, found success with Jungle, while his senior Nawazuddin Siddiqui received wider recognition in 2008. Rajiv feels he is still waiting for his moment.

“I am from NSD, batch of 1997. Rajpal Yadav was my batchmate. As soon as he came into the industry, he got such a great role in Jungle. He clicked with audiences and became a star. Nawazuddin was my senior; he got his due in 2008. So maybe I am yet to get my due,” he added.

Released on November 5, Ramayana Part 1 stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Laxman and Yash as Ravana. The second instalment of Nitesh Tiwari's film is scheduled to release in 2028.