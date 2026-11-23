Sunny Deol's casting as Lord Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana was not just about finding an actor who could bring physical strength to the character. The makers wanted someone who could balance Hanuman's gentle side with his powerful presence, and producer Namit Malhotra believes Sunny fits the role perfectly. Recently, Namit and director Nitesh Tiwari opened up about the actor's casting and what audiences can expect from his character in Ramayana Part 2.

Speaking to Gold Derby, Namit described Hanuman as the most beloved character in the epic. He even compared the popularity of the character to that of Iron Man in India. According to him, Hanuman's presence will take the second instalment to another level, which is also why the makers chose to give audiences only a glimpse of the character towards the end of the first film.

The decision to introduce Hanuman in the mid-credit scene was a conscious creative choice. The makers wanted to build curiosity around what happens next in Rama's journey rather than reveal too much about the character in the first instalment.

Explaining why Sunny was the right choice for the role, Nitesh spoke about the qualities needed to bring the character to life. He said: “In India, we have a history of popular actors playing Lord Hanuman. He's a character who needs to have this combination of being very innocent and likable, but when he's angry, the mountains will shake. That's the kind of image that Sunny Deol enjoys in our country, so we felt that he was the person that could best do justice to this immortal character.”

Namit agreed with the director's choice and pointed out that Sunny has played several characters who move from being sweet and innocent to displaying immense strength. He also noted that while the actor has never played a superhero, audiences have always celebrated him like one.

What To Expect From Ramayana Part 2?

The makers have hinted that the sequel will take the story, scale and visual presentation of the franchise much further. Namit believes the epic truly begins to unfold from this stage, making Hanuman's arrival an important part of what lies ahead.

Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, Ramayana Part 2 is making all the right noise at the box office.

Ramayana: Part 2 is scheduled to release in 2028.

ALSO READ | "Expectations Are Immense": Ramayana Cinematographer Opens Up About Sunny Deol's Hanuman