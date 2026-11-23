Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, registered another jump over the third weekend after the weekdays numbers were slowed down. Adding Rs 35.60 crore to the India collection, Ramayana earned more than Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 on third Sunday. The domestic collections of Ramayana stand at Rs 942.75 crore (net) in India and Rs 1,126.50 crore (gross).

The worldwide gross collections stand at Rs 1693.50 crore, leading by Rs 81 crore than Dhurandhar 2 after day 18.

Breaking Down The Numbers

On day 18, Ramayana collected a net of Rs 35.60 crore across 16,277 shows as per Sacnilk.

The film grossed overseas Rs 567 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 1,693.50 crore.

On day 18, the Hindi contribution was Rs 26.25 crore from 13,852 shows to the total.

It was followed by Rs 2.50 crore in Kannada, Rs 2.40 crore in Tamil, Rs 1.05 in Telugu and Rs 3.40 crore in Malayalam.

Taran Adarsh's Post

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who's been tracking the film's Hindi business since its release, said the film has shown fantastic growth over the weekend.

"#Ramayana [#Hindi version] stages a fantastic turnaround on its third Saturday, registering a 78.04% jump in collections... The film is once again witnessing excellent advance bookings for today [Sunday], pointing towards another superb day at the boxoffice," he wrote.

String Of Records

Ramayana, which has already set a few records in terms of Hindi net collection at the domestic box office, is set to cross Rs 700 crore net soon. While Dhurandhar 2 achieved the feat in 10 days, Ramayana took around 18 days, cementing its position as second in the list.

It was followed by Pushpa 2 which took 20 days to reach Rs 700 crore net (Hindi) and Dhurandhar took 25 days.

On Saturday, Ramayana became the second-fastest film to reach Rs 650 crore Hindi net, next only to Dhurandhar 2. Interestingly, Hindi remains the only Indian-language market where films have crossed this milestone. Telugu comes next, with RRR being the only film to enter the Rs 400 crore Telugu net club, achieving the mark in 16 days and finishing at Rs 431.01 crore. No Tamil, Kannada or Malayalam version has reached that level yet, reported Sacnilk.

About The Film

Mounted on a budget of Rs 4,000 crore, Ramayana is touted to be the most ambitious film Indian cinema has ever seen. The film was widely promoted across the globe. On October 27, the makers held a special screening in Los Angeles.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film boasts a stellar cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Lara Dutta and others.