Kartik Aaryan celebrated his 36th birthday on November 22. While fans and colleagues flooded social media with wishes and sent him gifts, there was one particular post that took the cake. It was from his sister Kritika Tiwari. Adding a touch of humour to the celebration, she shared a playful video to mark the special day.

The video showed Kartik relaxing in bed, as his sister zoomed in on his torn socks and asked fans to send him a new pair. Kartik indulged her by lifting his leg to let her focus on the socks and then smiled for the camera. “To everyone sending him flowers and cake…send him a pair of socks instead,” she wrote playfully, adding, “Hum sabko Happy Koki day! (Happy Koki Day to everyone.)" In the video, we could also spot Kartik's dog Katori, lying beside him on bed.

Take A Look At The Video:

Kartik Aaryan Unveils Dopamine Studios On Birthday

To mark the special day, the actor launched his production banner, Dopamine Studios, and unveiled the teaser of its maiden project, Kaaliya.

Jointly presented by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Kartik's Dopamine Studios, the film is directed by Sandeep Modi. Sharing a teaser of the film on X, Kartik wrote, “Shri Krishna sent it away. We humans brought it back.”

The trailer opened on a dark night as a mother put her young son to sleep with a bedtime story on Indian mythology. She recounted the legend of Kaaliya, a fearsome creature that once poisoned a sacred river until Lord Krishna intervened and banished the creature from the waters.

While details about the film and cast line up are yet to be revealed, the makers are expected to bring Indian mythology and monster thriller together in the film. Kaaliya is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on May 5, 2028.

Kartik was last seen in the romantic-comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri alongside Ananya Panday. He has an interesting lineup of films coming up next. Kartik is all set to appear in fantasy-comedy film Naagzilla. Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on February 12, 2027.

Kartik is also working on an upcoming romantic musical directed by Anurag Basu. The film stars Sreelela as the female lead. Kartik will also be seen in Kabir Khan's Ladaku and Shimit Amin's Captain India.

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan Turns Producer, Teams Up With Karan Johar For Monster Thriller Kaaliya