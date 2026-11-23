Sobhita Dhulipala shared a string of loved-up pictures on husband Naga Chaitanya's 40th birthday, calling him 'lover'. In the pictures, the couple are seen sharing an intimate moment. In another, Naga Chaitanya is see having fun with a magic mirror that displays multi-dimensional portrait of the actor.

Keeping the message short and sweet, Sobhita wrote, "Happy birthday lover."

Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya got married in 2024 in a traditional Telugu ceremony at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad.

In an interview with Vogue India, Sobhita spoke about how both of them had been managing their careers and married lives simultaneously.

She said she left for a shoot in Tamil Nadu just weeks after their wedding and ended up spending more than 150 days there.

"Within a few weeks of being married [in December 2024], I left to shoot in Tamil Nadu. I was there for over 150 days and in the first year of our marriage, I probably saw him maybe once a month, so we were still understanding this mix together. Now, in the past few months, we're adapting to life. The one thing I know is we both prioritise what's needed to keep the connection healthy," Sobhita said.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged on August 8, 2024. Nagarjuna announced the good news on X. He wrote, "We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m. We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8. A beginning of infinite love."

During a recent conversation, Sobhita also shared how she filters public scrutiny over their relationship.

"Society is like weather. It comes and goes. If you overidentify the weather, you're going to be lost once the weather changes. So, I think it's important to be centered and keep my eyes open to what the reality is. I think I've been fortunate to know that. Being centered is a choice you make," she said.

In terms of work, Sobhita Dhulipala was last seen in the Amazon Prime original Cheekatilo.