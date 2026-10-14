"I Have Always Wanted A Family": Sobhita Dhulipala On Motherhood Plans

Sobhita Dhulipala married actor Naga Chaitanya in December 2024. The duo often serves major couple goals. In a recent interview, she spoke about motherhood and her idea of family.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, Sobhita said, "I've always wanted a family. But it's not something I can overemphasise purely because these things happen when they are meant to happen."

In the same interview, she also spoke about how her views on dating and marrying an actor have changed over the years.

Sobhita Dhulipala once had a firm rule about her love life: she would never date an actor. Years later, she found herself in a relationship with Telugu star Naga Chaitanya, whom she married in December 2024. Looking back at her earlier views, Sobhita now admits she may have been too quick to judge.

Reflecting on her 2016 statement about not wanting to date someone from the same profession, she said, "I think I was stereotyping it at that time, maybe because of the examples I saw around me. That was probably me being narrow."

For Sobhita, changing her mind is not something to be embarrassed about. She believes people should be open to seeing things differently as they grow, rather than clinging to opinions simply because they once held them.

"I'm more scared of people who don't change their opinions. I'm okay with having different opinions at different points in time. I'm okay with adapting," she said.

Sobhita also spoke about the attention surrounding her personal life, particularly her relationship with Naga Chaitanya. The couple reportedly began dating in 2022, less than a year after Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced their separation in October 2021. Chaitanya and Samantha got married in October 2017.

Sobhita and Chaitanya got married in December 2024. While their relationship has attracted significant public attention, the actor believes it is important not to let outside opinions dictate how one sees oneself.

"Society is like the weather. It comes and goes. If you overidentify with the weather, you're going to be lost once it changes. So, I think it's important to stay centred and keep my eyes open to reality. I think I've been fortunate enough to know that. Being centred is a choice you make," she said.

Also Read: Sobhita Dhulipala Admits She Was 'Narrow' About Dating Actors Before Marrying Naga Chaitanya