Sobhita Dhulipala Admits She Was 'Narrow' About Dating Actors Before Marrying Naga Chaitanya

Sobhita Dhulipala once had a firm rule about her love life: she would never date an actor. Years later, she found herself in a relationship with Telugu star Naga Chaitanya, whom she married in December 2024. Looking back at her earlier views, Sobhita now admits she may have been too quick to judge.

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, the actor spoke about how her thinking has changed over the years. Reflecting on her 2016 statement about not wanting to date someone from the same profession, she said, “I think I was stereotyping it at that time maybe because of the examples I saw around me. That was probably me being narrow.”

For Sobhita, changing her mind is not something to be embarrassed about. She believes people should be open to looking at things differently as they grow, rather than holding on to opinions simply because they once believed in them.

“I'm more scared of people who don't change their opinions. I'm okay with having different opinions at different points of time. I'm okay with myself adapting,” she said.

Sobhita also spoke about the attention surrounding her personal life, particularly her relationship with Naga Chaitanya. The couple reportedly began dating in 2022, less than a year after Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced their separation in October 2021. Chaitanya and Samantha had married in October 2017.

Sobhita and Chaitanya got married in December 2024. Their relationship has drawn public attention, but the actor believes it is important not to let outside opinions dictate how one sees oneself.

“Society is like weather. It comes and goes. If you overidentify the weather, you're going to be lost once the weather changes. So, I think it's important to be centered and keep my eyes open to what the reality is. I think I've been fortunate to know that. Being centered is a choice you make,” she said..

Her latest comments also bring back a conversation she had with Film Companion in 2023, when she spoke about becoming less rigid in her views on dating an actor.

“I think my judgments have come down a little bit. Being judgmental is not necessarily a bad thing. I feel like it's only when we judge, can we assess. If we are constantly judgmental for the sake of analysing, that's not right. But I think, being judgmental in measure is very natural. I may have had a certain amount of conditioning which I am, over the years, pulling down,” she said at the time.

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