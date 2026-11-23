Actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan, who recently attended the 57th International Film Festival of India in Panaji, Goa, stirred another viral strom when he claimed that people used to call him 'gareebon ka Mithun' (Poor man's Mithun Chakraborty). His response came when a journalist told him that he looked like Mithun Chakraborthy at the event. The Internet is left wondering if Kishan has come up with this like his previous one-liners or the claim has some factual legitimacy.

Nonetheless, the one-liner has already become an instant hit.

Earlier this year, Ravi Kishan opened up about his deep admiration for Mithun Chakraborty during a media interaction.

He admitted he once tried to look, walk, and feel like his idol. In a viral video, he said, "Phele main tedha bhi chalta tha, lambe baal bhi tha. Main Mithun da ka bahot bada fan tha (I had long hair, I used to copy his walking style, I was a big fan of Mithunda)."

About IFFI

The ceremony took place at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium, with filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker serving as the festival director. Many celebrities, including Kartik Aaryan, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Kishan, and Hanuman Ansh, and director Dr Vishal Chaturvedi, among others, were seen in the audience.

Sai Pallavi, who recently played Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, drew the loudest cheers of the evening. Jury chairs Aanand L Rai, who heads the international jury, and filmmakers Madhur Bhandarkar and Himanshu Sekhar Khatua, who led the Indian Panorama feature and non-feature juries, respectively, were also in the audience.

About Ravi Kishan

Ravi Kishan, who's all set to make his Koffee debut on Karan's Johar Koffee With Karan 9 in the coming episode, has earned a new fanbase after his one-liners from an intrview went crazy viral. He will be appearing on the show with Akshay Kumar.

Ravi Kishan also made his debut as Lord Ram in this year's Dussehra celebrations in Delhi.

Sharing pictures of himself as Lord Ram from Ramleela, Ravi Kishan wrote, "By the grace of Lord Shri Ram, the Ram Lila of Ayodhya was staged in Ram Lila (Delhi). Jai Shri Ram."

"My journey began with Ramleela in Ayodhya, but I had never portrayed Lord Ram before. Today, by the grace of Lord Ram, I am getting the opportunity to take on this role. I have come before all of you in this form for Dussehra, and I am very happy about it. Yesterday went well, and by the grace of Lord Ram, may he guide today's performance just as beautifully. Let us see how the Lord makes today's Ramleela unfold on stage," he told media.

Ravi Kishan also played an antagonist in Mirzapur -the film this year.