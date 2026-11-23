Haryanvi singer and dancer Sapna Choudhary has filed for divorce from her husband, Veer Sahu, after six years of marriage.

What's Happening

The former Bigg Boss contestant recently spoke about their separation in an interview with NMF News, where she also opened up about love, infidelity and how marriage affected her personal and professional life.

Speaking about the decision to part ways, Sapna said that only she and Veer know what led to the breakdown of their relationship. She explained that they chose to stay together when things were working out but eventually decided to separate when their marriage stopped working.

During the conversation, Sapna also shared her perspective on love and relationships, making remarks that hinted at a possible betrayal.

She said, "I believe love isn't just physical. Love is about the soul. It involves emotions. But I think men are more practical, while women often get carried away by emotions."

Sapna Choudhary Says She Lost Focus On Her Identity After Marriage

The singer also reflected on how her marriage influenced her life and career. Sapna revealed that she got married after her stint on 'Bigg Boss', when she was enjoying considerable popularity. While she believes she fulfilled her responsibilities as a wife, mother and daughter-in-law, she eventually realised that she had stopped prioritising herself.

She admitted that somewhere along the way, she lost sight of her individual identity and professional ambitions. Her remarks offered a glimpse into the personal challenges she faced while balancing her family responsibilities and career.

Sapna was also asked whether she would consider getting married again following her separation from Veer. Responding to the question, the singer said that remarriage was not something she was thinking about at present.

Describing herself as someone who loves passionately, Sapna indicated that she would only consider entering another relationship if she found someone deserving of her love.

Who Is Sapna Choudhary's Husband Veer Sahu?

Sapna Choudhary married Haryanvi singer and actor Veer Sahu in 2020. The couple kept their wedding private, and news of their marriage became public after the birth of their first child. They have two children together.

Sapna rose to widespread popularity through her performances in Haryanvi music and dance. She gained further recognition after participating in the eleventh season of Bigg Boss.