Haryana Singer Raju Punjabi Dies At 40: 5 Points About The 'King Of Tunes'

The sudden demise of Raju Punjabi has left his fans and the entertainment industry in shock. From politicians to celebrities, tributes are pouring in from all corners.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar paid his tribute on X, formerly known as Twitter. He said that Raju Punjabi's death is an "irreparable loss" to the music industry in Haryana. “Received the sad news of the demise of famous Haryanvi singer and music producer Raju Punjabi ji. His passing away is an irreparable loss to the Haryana Music Industry. May God give place to the departed soul at his holy feet and give strength to his family members to bear this immense sorrow. Om Shanti!”

प्रसिद्ध हरियाणवी गायक एवं संगीत निर्माता राजू पंजाबी जी के निधन का दुखद समाचार प्राप्त हुआ। उनका जाना हरियाणा म्यूजिक इंडस्ट्री के लिए अपूरणीय क्षति है।



ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान दें तथा उनके परिजनों को यह अथाह दुःख सहन करने की शक्ति प्रदान करें।



ॐ शांति! — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) August 22, 2023

Let us know about Raju Punjabi in five points:

– Raju Punjabi was known for his songs Solid Body, Desi Desi, Aacha Lage Se, Tu Cheez Lajawab, Bhang Mere Yaara Ne, and Last Peg among several others.

– Raju Punjabi was fondly called the “King of Tunes” by his fans.

– Raju Punjabi also collaborated with Haryanavi artist Sapna Choudhary. The song Jalebi, featuring Sapna Choudhary & Binder Danoda, was sung by Raju Punjabi and Meenakshi Panchal.

- Raju Punjabi's last song was Apse Milke Yaara Mujhko Acha Laga. It was released on August 12. The track, starring Parveen Verma and Gunjan Katoch, was sung and composed by Raju Punjabi.

– The singer is survived by his wife and three daughters.