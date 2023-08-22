Raju Punjabi, Popular Singer From Haryana, Dies At 40

Haryanavi singer Raju Punjabi

Popular Haryanavi singer Raju Punjabi, known for hit songs Desi Desi, Aacha Lage Se, and Tu Cheez Lajawab, died on Tuesday at a private hospital in Hisar. He was 40.

According to media reports, the singer was hospitalised approximately 10 days ago, and his health deteriorated to the point where he required ventilator support.

After showing signs of recovery during his treatment, he was discharged and returned home. Unfortunately, his health subsequently worsened, leading to his readmission to the hospital.

On August 12, Raju Punjabi released his last song Aapse Milke Yaara Humko Accha Laga Tha.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar paid tribute to the singer on the social media website X (formerly known as Twitter).

प्रसिद्ध हरियाणवी गायक एवं संगीत निर्माता राजू पंजाबी जी के निधन का दुखद समाचार प्राप्त हुआ। उनका जाना हरियाणा म्यूजिक इंडस्ट्री के लिए अपूरणीय क्षति है।



ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान दें तथा उनके परिजनों को यह अथाह दुःख सहन करने की शक्ति प्रदान करें।



ॐ शांति! — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) August 22, 2023

His tweet in Hindi, when translated to English, reads as: "Received the sad news of the death of famous Haryanvi singer and music producer Raju Punjabi ji. His death is an irreparable loss to the Haryana music industry. May God give place to the departed soul at his holy feet and give strength to his family members to bear this immense sorrow. Om Shanti!"

Raju Punjabi's last rites will be performed in his native village, Rawatsar Kheda. Presently, he resides in Azadnagar, Hisar. Following the announcement of his death, his family members and supporters have begun arriving in Hisar.