Night Before Ceasefire, JD Vance Called PM Modi. Here's What They Discussed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was categorical in his answer: no leader of any country asked India to stop Operation Sindoor, India's counterstrike to the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's picturesque Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives.

This was PM Modi's response to repeated allegations against his government that Donald Trump helped broker peace between the two archrivals. Trump has gone on to repeat the claim at least 29 times since the ceasefire agreement on May 10.

PM Modi told the Lok Sabha that on May 9 night, a day before the ceasefire, "US Vice President (JD Vance) tried to reach out to me 3-4 times, but I was busy with meetings with the armed forces".

"When I returned the call, the US Vice President warned me of a big attack from Pakistan. I told him that if Pakistan attacks India, our attack would be much bigger as we will respond to bullets with cannons. This was my answer," said PM Modi.

Speaking earlier, Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, had challenged the Prime Minister to rebut Donald Trump's India-Pakistan ceasefire claims.

"If he (Trump) is lying, the PM should say here that Trump is lying...

"If Modi ji has even 50 per cent of the courage that Indira Gandhi had, then clearly he must say in Parliament - Donald Trump is lying!" said Mr Gandhi.

The Prime Minister pointed out that no country in the world asked India to stop its military offensive against Pakistan.

"No country in the world has stopped India from any action in its defence against terrorism. Only three countries spoke in favour of Pakistan at the UN," said PM Modi.

PM Modi mocked the Opposition's repeated claims of foreign intervention and reiterated that the operation was stopped after it achieved its objective and also after the Pakistani Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) pleaded with his Indian counterpart.

Spotlighting the Armed forces' precise and tactical strikes on Pakistani terror bases and military installations, PM Modi said that it was at the insistence of the neighbouring nation that India decided to halt Operation Sindoor.

"Pakistan Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) called up the Indian DGMO and requested to stop. He said that 'bahut mara ab jyada maar jhelne ki takat nahi hai, please hamla rok do' (You have hit us really hard, can't take it anymore, please stop this attack)," PM Modi said, while reiterating that the Indian strikes were precise and non-escalatory.

The Prime Minister targeted the Congress for not supporting the government of the day.

"India got support from the entire world, but it is unfortunate that the Congress did not support the valour of our soldiers. Congress leaders targeted me for political gains, but their frivolous statements ended up discouraging our brave soldiers," said PM Modi.