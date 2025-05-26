"Politically Insignificant Sentiment": Manohar Lal Khattar On Tej Pratap's Expulsion

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has alleged that the decision of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Yadav to expel his son and party leader Tej Pratap Yadav was driven by "politically insignificant sentiment" rather than a spirit of sportsmanship in politics.

Mr Khattar noted that if politics is played in the spirit of sports, then such incidents would not happen and that it paves the way for the society, country, and state to move forward.

"There is sportsmanship, and the other is insignificant political sentiment. They are doing everything with the politically insignificant sentiment. We have said that if politics is played in the spirit of sports, then such incidents will not happen... If they keep playing with sportsmanship, they too will move forward. Society, country, and state, too, will all move forward," Mr Khattar said on Sunday.

Lalu Prasad Yadav on Sunday announced that Tej Pratap Yadav has been expelled for a period of six years over a serious breach of moral and social values.

Taking to social media platform X, Mr Lalu said that his son's activities, public conduct and behaviour were not in line with family traditions and values.

निजी जीवन में नैतिक मूल्यों की अवहेलना करना हमारे सामाजिक न्याय के लिए सामूहिक संघर्ष को कमज़ोर करता है। ज्येष्ठ पुत्र की गतिविधि, लोक आचरण तथा गैर जिम्मेदाराना व्यवहार हमारे पारिवारिक मूल्यों और संस्कारों के अनुरूप नहीं है। अतएव उपरोक्त परिस्थितियों के चलते उसे पार्टी और परिवार… — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) May 25, 2025

Lalu Yadav stated that disregarding ethical values in personal life weakens the collective struggle for social justice.

"The activities, public behaviour, and irresponsible conduct of my eldest son are not in line with our family's values and cultural ethos. Ignoring moral values in personal life weakens our collective struggle for social justice. The activities, public conduct and irresponsible behaviour of the eldest son are not in accordance with our family values and traditions," Mr Yadav stated in a post on X.

Meanwhile, speaking about the remark made by an Ashoka University professor on Operation Sindoor, the Union Minister said that such comments should be avoided, and if they are made, society's reaction will indicate whether they were wrong.

"They should avoid such actions and should not do it, and anyone else who has done it, then by any reaction, they automatically get a message if their comment was wrong; if so, such comments are wrong. As far as the subject of legal action is concerned, the law will do its job. So society sees all these things. Society will also share its views and tell them about it," Mr Khattar said.

Associate Professor and head of the Political Science Department at Ashoka University in Haryana, Ali Khan Mahmudabad had earlier clarified that his comments on Operation Sindoor had been completely misunderstood.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)