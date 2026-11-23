Ahead of making her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone enrolled in a three-month acting course at Anupam Kher's acting school, Actor Prepares. During a panel discussion at IFFI 2026, the veteran star recalled how an acting exercise nearly left Deepika in tears. Anupam Kher stressed the importance of practicing the craft of acting, citing Deepika's example at the acting school.

“Deepika Padukone was our student in the second batch. She was a well-known model. Farah decided to cast her in the film with Shah Rukh Khan. It was a 3-month course. Because Deepika was a model and came from a very educated background, she was very prim and proper. She would do everything properly. She used to pick up the cup of tea with that style. Sometimes, there was no believability,” Anupam recalled.

The actor went on to share how Deepika initially struggled to portray a maid convincingly during an acting exercise. “One day, I was taking the class and told her to play a maid, who has to just sweep the floor. She was doing that also with a charm. Then, I called my home maid and asked her to sweep the floor. She did it with total conviction,” he shared, adding, “I told Deepika that we would be doing this exercise till I believe you are actually doing it.”

Recalling Deepika's frustration, Anupam added, “She was frustrated initially and almost had tears in her eyes. But she did it, and she thanked me. You have to do it. You have to constantly practise and yet be street smart to get work.”

Deepika Padukone's Acting Career

Deepika made her acting debut with the 2006 Kannada film Aishwarya before making her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om, which emerged as a major commercial success. Over the years, she has delivered acclaimed performances in films such as Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Chennai Express, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Piku, Bajirao Mastani, Chhapaak and Gehraiyaan, among others.

She made her Hollywood debut with xXx: Return of Xander Cage in 2017. Deepika was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again alongside Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff. Kareena Kapoor, and Arjun Kapoor.

Up next, Deepika is all set to appear in King opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghav Juyal, and Abhay Verma. King is set to hit theatres on December 24.

Also Read | Ramayana Producer Namit Malhotra Reveals What Makes Sunny Deol Right For Hanuman's Role