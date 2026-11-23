Actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub has arrived in New York for the International Emmys 2026 to be held in the early hours of November 24 (Tuesday). The actor stars in Real Kashmir Football Club which is nominated in the best drama series at the awards gala.

Before Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, who was last seen in the critically-acclaimed Hunkkaar, flew to the US he spoke to NDTV about the prestigious nomination and why he eventually decided to say yes to Real Kashmir Football Club despite initial reluctance.

When the makers of the Sony LIV series approached the actor for the show, he was a tad bit unsure about taking the plunge. Politics and Kashmir can never be separated, he wondered. It would inevitably become all about the politics of the region which continues to be a hot-button topic.

"I was a bit reluctant initially when I found out the series was set in Kashmir, thinking it would come down to it (politics) eventually. Who is doing what kind of politics, etc... When you are making a series or a film on Kashmir obviously the backdrop has to be political, it will be. You cannot avoid that. It will happen for any series or film that's set in a real place, more so for Kashmir and the Northeast," Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub told NDTV in an exclusive interview.

Directed by Mahesh Mathai and Rajesh Mapuskar, Real Kashmir Football Club also stars Manav Kaul. The series, which released last December, is based on a real story of hope and resilience. How two men belonging to different religious backgrounds who join hands to give Kashmir its local football team, overcoming odds and conflict in an attempt to unite the region.

What changed the actor's mind was the treatment of Real Kashmir Football Club, penned by Simaab Hashmi, Umang Vyas, Dhruv Narang, Danish Renzu, and Mahesh Mathai. The story was never going to be about politics.

"When I met Mahesh sir, he said, 'We don't want to talk about it (politics)'... That was the main reason for me to do the show in the first place. The way it is written all the credit goes to Mahesh sir, Rajesh Mapuskar, Simab, who is the writer... It is a story about hope and people. And that is what makes it beautiful, and real Kashmiriyat..." he said.

"I have talked to so many Kashmiri Pandits who are my friends. They miss Kashmir and the Kashmiriyat. The people of Kashmir have never kept each other apart. They function like that and that shows so much about Kashmir and India also," he added.

In the best drama series at the International Emmys 2026, India's Real Kashmir Football Club is competing with A Thousand Blows from the UK, Careme from France, and Menem from Argentina.

Vir Das, who won the International Emmy for his comedy special Vir Das: Landing in 2023, is also nominated for Vir Das: Fool Volume. Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi is set to present award at the ceremony.

Also Read | 'I'll Kill My Honesty': Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub On Why He Refuses To Stop Speaking His Mind