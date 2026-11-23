Veteran actor Shabana Azmi has shared her views on the interpretation of religious teachings and the debate around women wearing the burqa.

During a recent podcast with Usha Kakade, the actor said that the Quran does not specifically ask women to wear a burqa.

Speaking about the subject, Shabana Azmi said, "It's nowhere mentioned in the Quran that you should wear a burqa like this. It's just written in the Quran that there should be modesty in your eyes. That modesty is for both women and men."

The actor also spoke about how religious teachings are sometimes misrepresented.

Shabana Azmi further made it clear that her position on the burqa is also about an individual's freedom to make personal choices.

"I don't wear a burqa, but I also believe that if someone tells me I can't wear a burqa, I'll wear three of them. Who are you to tell me that? But it can't happen that under the veil of secularism, you spread fundamentalism," asserted Shabana Azmi.

Shabana Azmi Opens Up On Religion

In an earlier chat shared on IIMUN's YouTube channel, Shabana Azmi said, "Like sometimes, I say 'mashallah' and 'inshallah', but Javed says, 'Why do you keep saying this? What if someone says 'prabhu ji ki marzi' all the time, how will you feel?' But I feel it's just something that's a part of my language."

Shabana Azmi further explained that she has never been curious about religion and that her husband, veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar, is a 'staunch atheist'.

She added, "He is a very staunch atheist. I am saying, 'Why do you have to wear this on your sleeve? If there is somebody who is getting some solace out of practising religion, let it be. Why offend them?' He says, 'Because they offend me. Don't I have a right as an atheist to be offended by that?'"

"Yes, I am a Muslim, and I like Eid, Urdu, the food, I like all of that. But we don't read namaz, and we have no association with religion as such. The concept of God... It isn't anything that I have had to deal with, except that I feel that it's really a private matter. The state shouldn't get involved. It's a private matter and if you feel good after praying, then I don't have any problem with it at all," added Shabana Azmi.

ALSO READ: 'I Am A Muslim, But We Don't Offer Namaz': Shabana Azmi Opens Up On Religion