Saiyami Kher Recalls Reading Hindi And Urdu With Shabana Azmi's Mother, Says She Was "Extremely Close" To Her

Saiyami Kher has completed a decade in the film industry. As she marks 10 years since her acting debut, the actress opened up about her bond with her aunt, veteran actress Shabana Azmi, and her mother.

Kher is the granddaughter of actress Usha Kiran and the niece of National Award-winning actresses Tanvi Azmi and Shabana Azmi. In an interview with The Free Press Journal, she shared that she was “extremely close” to Shabana Azmi's mother, Shaukat Azmi.

Saiyami Kher Recalls Her Bond With Shaukat Azmi

Speaking about Shabana Azmi, Saiyami said that her aunt has been an inspiration for anyone who wants to become an actor because of her body of work. She also recalled getting the opportunity to work with her in Ghoomer (2023).

“Shabana maasi is somebody who's an inspiration to anyone who wants to be an actor for the body of work she comes with. And I've been extremely fortunate that I got to work with her in Ghoomer (2023),” she said.

The actress then spoke about her bond with Shabana's mother, Shaukat Azmi, who was also a respected actor. Saiyami revealed that she would often visit her and read Hindi and Urdu with her.

“She's always been very kind but I, in fact, used to go to her mother (Shaukat Azmi) who was a very respected actor herself. I used to read Hindi and Urdu with her. I was extremely close to her which I cherish a lot,” Saiyami said.

Saiyami Kher's Decade In Films

Saiyami Kher started her career in the cine world with the Telugu film Rey in 2015. She then made her Bollywood debut with Mirzya in 2016, where her performance opposite Harshvardhan Kapoor received great recognition and awards.

Over the years, she has built a versatile career spanning Telugu, Hindi, and Marathi cinema, and digital streaming series. Her work includes Choked, Breathe: Into the Shadows, Telugu action film Wild Dog alongside Nagarjuna, Faadu and Haiwaan.

She gained wider recognition with her work in web series such as Special OPS and Breathe: Into the Shadows.

In 2023, she starred in Ghoomer, directed by R Balki. Her performance brought her the opportunity to share the screen with Shabana Azmi, making the experience particularly special for the actress.

Also Read | "60 Cigarettes A Day": Why Nana Patekar Quit Smoking Overnight At 56