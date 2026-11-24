It's full circle for the BJP and the Akali Dal alliance in Punjab. Six years after the Punjab party walked out of the alliance over the farm laws, the two parties have announced their alliance for the upcoming Punjab elections. BJP President Nitin Nabin, Home Minister Amit Shah and Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal made the alliance announcement at a press conference in the Capital on the occasion of Guru Purab.

The announcement came after weeks of hectic speculation on the old allies coming back together.

"It's a matter of great happiness that NDA's oldest ally Akali Dal is now back in the NDA," Amit Shah said as he announced the alliance.

Recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reaction to the alliance, Shah said that the PM expressed happiness over the develpement and called the alliance a "symbol of Hindu-Sikh brotherhood".

"Badal Sahab has shared a deep, long-standing relationship with us, just as there has been a profound bond between the BJP and the Akali Dal. I believe that this alliance will serve as a symbol of Hindu-Sikh brotherhood—not just in Punjab, but across the nation and the world," Shah said.

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Shah repeated his promise of a "drug free" Punjab by December 2029, while slamming the current AAP and former Congress government for "not doing anything to eradicate the drug menace".

Although no seat sharing details were announced, Shah made it clear that Akali Dal will remain the "big brother" in the alliance and the chief minister will also be from the Punjab party. "Bada Bhai is Chief Minister hota hai," (Big Brother becomes the Chief Minister) Shah said. "Both the parties will contest 117 seats," he added.

Negotiations on seat-sharing between the BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for the 2027 Punjab Assembly polls have been underway.

Sources have told NDTV that BJP is likely to contest around 40 of the 117 seats in the state as part of the alliance. If this happens, it will be almost double from the 23 seats that BJP contested used to contest before the break-up of the alliance in 2020. The SAD, which played the big brother in the alliance, used to contest 94 assembly seats.

In the 2022 assembly polls, when the two contested separately, the BJP won two seats, and the SAD could register victories in only three assembly segments out of a total of 117.

The SAD had snapped its 24-year-old alliance with the BJP in September 2020 over the now-scrapped three farm laws.

BJP President Nitin Nabin called the BJP-Akali a "natural alliance". He also exuded confidence that the alliance will emerge victorious in the upcoming polls.

Speaking at the announcement, Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal termed the alliance "not just political", but an "emotional alliance" for the good of Punjab.

"It's a matter of delight for me that this alliance was stitched by my father Parkash Singh Badal and Atal Bihari Vajpayee," he added.

Training guns at the AAP government in the state, Badal alleged that "team Kejriwal" was just busy "looting the state". "Our alliance will save Punjab," claimed.