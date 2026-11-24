The BJP on Monday attacked the AAP government in Punjab after the central probe agency, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), summoned seven serving and retired officers in the money laundering probe linked to suspended DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar. The party alleged the summons pointed to a wider corruption network in the state administration.

Punjab BJP working president Ashwani Sharma said the ED action had brought the functioning of the state's top bureaucracy under scrutiny. He alleged the case had exposed "an organised nexus involving kickbacks for transfers, postings and administrative favours".

According to Sharma, the ED has summoned five serving officers in key positions for questioning over alleged financial links to arrested middleman Krishanu Sharda. They are the Administrative Secretary (Health), the Ludhiana Police Commissioner, the Fazilka SSP, a Special Secretary and a Staff Officer to a Commissioner. Two retired Divisional Commissioners have also been summoned, he said.

"First, the Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary (Finance) were summoned in the GMADA and PSIEC land scam probe, and now seven more serving and retired IAS and IPS officers are under the ED scanner over alleged kickbacks for postings, transfers and administrative favours routed through a middleman," Sharma said.

He also referred to the CBI's initial searches at Bhullar's premises. According to the BJP, crores in cash, gold, luxury watches and documents relating to nearly 150 acres of land were recovered in those searches. Sharma also cited WhatsApp records that allegedly pointed to a wider network involving Sharda.

Sharma alleged that such a network could not operate across senior police and civil administrative offices without political protection. He questioned the AAP government's anti-corruption claims and accused it of failing to ensure transparency in the state administration.

He demanded a transparent and time-bound investigation, sought accountability from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and asked whether the probe would also reach the alleged political beneficiaries of the network.

The AAP government has termed the ED action a "witch hunt" and a political vendetta by the BJP-led central government ahead of state elections due early next year.