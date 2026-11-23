The minor son of a BJP Corporator was racing cars with his friends when the collision occurred, claimed the heartbroken man whose parents were killed when one of the cars rammed the couple's motorcycle in Maharashtra.

BJP Corporator Deepak Mendke has denied that his son was in the driving seat, and has released an in-car video as proof.

The incident, which took place late on Friday afternoon, was reported from Majalgaon taluka in the Beed district. Pralhad Gaikwad died on the spot, while Sunita died because of her injuries while being taken to hospital.

"This incident happened simply because some children wanted to have some fun - they were racing against each other, and the fact that minors were driving vehicles is a grave matter. Because of this, I have lost my mother and father. It feels as though my own life has come to an end," Aditya Gaikwad, the victims' son, told NDTV.

"They raised us through immense struggle and hard work. I am an engineer, and now it was my turn to fulfill their dreams. There are no words to express the depth of this grief," he said, fighting back tears.

A CCTV video of the incident has now surfaced. The footage shows a speeding car colliding head-on with the couple's motorcycle. The impact was so severe that both riders were flung high into the air before crashing onto the road.

READ | BJP Corporator's Minor Son Rams SUV Into Bike, Maharashtra Couple Dies

When questioned how did he come to know about the race, he said he scanned the CCTV footage, which showed two cars.

"When the incident occurred, my father died on the spot. We checked the CCTV footage and saw two cars - an Innova Crysta and a Creta. It was the Creta that struck him. My father was dragged for 400 metres; we couldn't even bear to look at his body. It was absolutely harrowing," he said.

The BJP Corporator maintains that the charge against his son is driven by political vendetta.

"Whatever is being done against me is driven by political vendetta. Since I am a BJP worker, there is an attempt to implicate me in some way. My appeal is that the truth about what actually happened should be brought to light," Deepak Mendke said.

Showing an in-car video before the reporters, the BJP Corporator said his son was seated in the passenger seat in front while another person was driving the car. Two more passengers could be seen in the back seat, he said referring to the video.

The victims' son has also blamed the police, and accused them for being lax.

"The police have done nothing in this matter. They haven't even mentioned in the FIR that a race was taking place. They didn't even include the names of the individuals I provided. I just want justice," the son said further.

The siblings, two brothers and a sister, were seen sitting in front of a picture of their dead parents holding each others' hands. The sister was inconsolable with the brothers trying to calm her down.

The couple's three children allege the accused were intoxicated at the time of the crash, yet no medical test was conducted.