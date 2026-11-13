Speeding Truck Rams Vehicles On Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway, 22 Injured

A massive chain-reaction crash involving up to 20 vehicles occurred on the Samruddhi Expressway (Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway) in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, leaving 20 to 22 people injured, including five to six in critical condition, after a speeding truck rammed into stationary vehicles.

The sequence of events began earlier in the morning at around 6:30 am, when a tanker overturned on the highway. By 11:30 am, police officials were on the scene clearing the overturned tanker and had halted around 40 to 50 vehicles on the stretch as a precautionary measure.

During the clearance operation, a speeding truck traveling from Nagpur toward Mumbai crashed into the line of stationary vehicles. The impact triggered a massive pile-up that damaged between 15 and 20 vehicles.

Police personnel present at the site immediately launched rescue operations following the collision. The 20 to 22 injured individuals were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a six-vehicle pile-up occurred on the Mumbai Coastal Road early Friday morning, causing a sports utility vehicle (SUV) to catch fire.

Despite the scale of the accident, officials confirmed that a major tragedy was averted and no injuries were reported.

According to the Coastal Road Control Room, the incident occurred around 2:39 am on the northbound stretch between Marine Lines and Worli. It began when two vehicles collided on the carriageway. Moments later, a speeding Mahindra XUV700 lost control and rammed into the stationary vehicles, triggering a pile-up that involved a total of six vehicles.

Following the impact, the Mahindra XUV700 burst into flames.

Emergency teams, including the Mumbai Fire Brigade, Mumbai Police, local traffic officials, 108 ambulance services, and Coastal Road staff, rushed to the spot immediately after being alerted. Firefighters deployed along the stretch brought the fire under control and extinguished it completely by 3:26 am.

The pile-up temporarily disrupted traffic and created bottlenecks along that arm of the Coastal Road.

Police and traffic authorities secured the area, assessed the situation, and later restored normal vehicular movement after towing away the damaged vehicles and clearing the road.

(With inputs from Amol Saraf)