Speeding SUV On Fire After 6-Vehicle Chain-Reaction Crash In Mumbai

A chain-reaction crash involving six vehicles broke out on the Mumbai Coastal Road early Friday morning, causing a sports utility vehicle (SUV) to catch fire.

Despite the scale of the accident, officials confirmed that a major tragedy was averted and no injuries were reported.

According to the Coastal Road Control Room, the incident occurred around 2:39 am on the northbound stretch between Marine Lines and Worli. It began when two vehicles collided on the carriageway. Moments later, a speeding Mahindra XUV700 lost control and rammed into the stationary vehicles, triggering a pile-up that involved a total of six vehicles.

Following the impact, the Mahindra XUV700 burst into flames.

Emergency teams, including the Mumbai Fire Brigade, Mumbai Police, local traffic officials, 108 ambulance services, and Coastal Road staff, rushed to the spot immediately after being alerted. Firefighters deployed along the stretch brought the fire under control and extinguished it completely by 3:26 am.

The pile-up temporarily disrupted traffic and created bottlenecks along that arm of the Coastal Road.

Police and traffic authorities secured the area, assessed the situation, and later restored normal vehicular movement after towing away the damaged vehicles and clearing the road.