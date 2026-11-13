"Will Cops Come After We're Dead?" Maharashtra Minister After Attack On Home

Maharashtra minister Sanjay Shirsat has launched a scathing attack on the state police administration after three youths allegedly pelted stones and hurled glass bottles at his residence in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar around midnight on Thursday.

The minister accused senior police officials of neglecting law and order, alleging that the police were more interested in making money and securing lucrative postings than controlling crime.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Shirsat, a minister from the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, levelled serious allegations against the city's Police Commissioner, accusing him of focusing on his next posting rather than his responsibilities.

"An attack has taken place at my house. Murders are happening in the city every day. The Police Commissioner is only interested in extortion, while drugs are being sold openly," Shirsat said.

Bottles thrown at the minister's house

Photo Credit: NDTV Photo

He alleged that a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) reached the spot nearly two-and-a-half hours late, and that this happened only after the Director General of Police (DGP) intervened.

"The Commissioner is only interested in getting a lucrative posting in Pimpri-Chinchwad," he alleged.

"Illegal gambling dens are operating with the blessings of the police. I will hand over the entire list to the Chief Minister," he said, adding, "Will the police come only after we are dead?"

What Happened At Shirsat's Residence?

According to the police, three youths arrived outside Shirsat's residence in the Golwadi area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar around midnight on Thursday and allegedly created a disturbance before throwing stones and empty glass bottles at the house.

Security personnel and police personnel present at the spot intervened and took all three into custody. Two police personnel reportedly sustained minor injuries during the scuffle while apprehending the accused.

Police at the minister's residence

Photo Credit: NDTV Photo

The accused have been identified as Rohit Bhutale, Shivam Gaikwad and Pratik Kute.

Shirsat was also upset that senior police officers did not immediately reach the spot. He said he tried contacting the Police Commissioner after the incident but could not get through as the latter's phone was switched off.

Police officials subsequently visited the minister's residence and conducted an investigation panchnama.

A case has been registered against the three accused under charges including criminal trespass, obstructing government work, criminal intimidation and damaging property. They are being questioned to establish the motive behind the incident and whether anyone else was involved.

(With Inputs From Mohsin Sheikh)