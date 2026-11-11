Poll Body Rejects Rigging Claims In 2024 Haryana, Maharashtra Elections

The Election Commission of India (ECI) sources have firmly rejected allegations of vote mismatches and possible rigging in the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections, describing claims of large gaps between votes cast and votes counted as based on a basic misreading of official records.

Referring to assertions that in seats such as Badkhal, the number of votes polled far exceeded those counted on electronic voting machines (EVMs), ECI sources pointed to the commission's Assembly constituency (AC)-wise voters information for the 2024 Haryana poll.

Accordingly, in Badkhal (AC 87), the records list 3,32,253 total electors. Of these, 1,60,553 electors voted, delivering a poll percentage of 48.32. After postal rejections (26), EVM rejected votes (543) and NOTA (1,509), exactly 1,58,475 valid votes were recorded. The figures align completely; the widely circulated "3.32 lakh votes polled" figure is simply the total number of voters on the electoral rolls, not the number who voted.

In Ellenabad (AC 46), 1,95,868 electors were registered and 1,58,707 voted (poll percentage 81.03). After accounting for 253 rejected postal votes and 545 NOTA votes, 1,57,909 valid votes were declared.

In Gurgaon (AC 77), an urban seat with lower turnout, 4,43,593 electors were on the rolls and 2,30,147 voted (51.88 per cent). Valid votes stood at 2,29,029 after standard deductions.

In Badshahpur (AC 76), 5,21,969 electors yielded 2,83,131 votes polled (54.24 per cent) and 2,80,482 valid votes.

In Kalka (AC 1), 2,02,394 electors produced 1,45,961 votes (72.12 per cent) and 1,45,220 valid votes.

The biggest such discrepancy is in Maharashtra's Mumbai North Parliamentary constituency, reports said.

According to the ECI's internal records, reports alleged, total votes polled were 18.11 lakh in the constituency, but according to the result declared by the Commission, 10.33 lakh votes were cast in the constituency. This means, a whopping 7.78 lakh votes, 42.8 per cent of the votes polled, were not counted on the EVMs.

While ECI sources clarified that claims of a massive mismatch in Mumbai North, stemmed from a basic error. The constituency had 18.12 lakh registered electors on the rolls. Of these, 10.33 lakh actually voted, recording a turnout of about 57 per cent. Valid votes matched the polled figures after routine deductions for NOTA and rejections. The widely cited "18.11 lakh votes polled" figure was simply the total number of electors, not the votes cast. No discrepancy exists between votes polled and votes counted.

Statewide, Haryana recorded 2,04,63,841 total electors and 1,39,13,879 electors who voted, for an overall turnout of 67.99 per cent. Valid votes totalled 1,38,37,980 after all rejections and NOTA. These numbers are drawn directly from the authenticated returns filed by Returning Officers.

ECI sources pointed out that minor differences between electors who voted and final valid votes are routine and legally accounted for—voters who enter the booth but do not vote, invalidated postal ballots, or test votes.

Large unexplained gaps of the kind alleged would have triggered statutory investigation under the "Conduct of Election Rules". No such gaps exist in the Haryana data.

The commission sources reiterated that primary records, including Form 17C, remain the sole authoritative source.

Secondary analyses that confuse total electors with actual votes polled create artificial discrepancies.

Constituency-level data continues to be available through official ECI channels for verification.

Claims of systemic rigging or uncounted votes running into lakhs in the 2024 Haryana polls stand refuted by the commission's own audited figures.

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