Banks To Remain Closed In 5 States On November 11: Check State-Wise List

Bank branches in several parts of India will remain closed on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, on account of various regional and religious festivals. The holidays will affect customers in Sikkim, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh. According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday calendar, banks in these states will observe holidays for festivals such as Bhai Dooj, Ningol Chakkouba, Lakshmi Puja and Chitragupt Jayanti.

The closures will apply to both public and private sector banks, including the State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB), Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank. However, bank branches in other states, including Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab and Maharashtra, will remain open and operate as usual.

Why Are Banks Closed on November 11?

Here are the festivals and occasions on account of which banks will remain closed in different parts of the country:

1. Lakshmi Puja is one of the main rituals associated with Diwali. Devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity, along with Lord Ganesha. According to Hindu beliefs, Goddess Lakshmi visits homes on Diwali night, and people light lamps and decorate their houses to welcome her and seek blessings for prosperity and happiness.

2. Ningol Chakkouba is an important traditional festival celebrated in Manipur. It celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters and strengthens family relationships. On this occasion, married daughters are invited to their parental homes for a special meal. Brothers welcome their sisters and give them gifts as part of the celebrations.

3. Bhratridwitiya is a traditional Hindu festival celebrating the bond between brothers and sisters. According to mythology, Yamraj visited his sister Yamuna on this day. She welcomed him and applied a ceremonial tilak on his forehead, praying for his long life. The tradition is associated with sisters praying for their brothers' well-being and prosperity.

4. Bhai Dooj is celebrated two days after Diwali and marks the bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters apply tilak to their brothers and pray for their long life, good health and happiness. Brothers, in turn, give gifts to their sisters and promise to protect them.

5. Chitragupt Jayanti is dedicated to Lord Chitragupta, who is believed to maintain records of people's good and bad deeds. He is also regarded as the presiding deity of the Kayastha community. Devotees worship him and offer prayers with pens, inkpots and account books, seeking blessings for knowledge, wisdom and righteous conduct.

Will Banks Remain Open In Other States?

Yes. Bank branches in states and cities not observing a holiday on November 11 will remain open and carry out regular operations. Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab and Maharashtra are among the states where banks are scheduled to function normally. In Uttar Pradesh, branches will remain closed on account of Bhai Dooj.