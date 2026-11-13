Microsoft Outage: What Went Wrong And Why Is It Taking So Long To Fix It?

Microsoft is battling one of its most disruptive service outages in recent months. Thousands of users across the world have been unable to access Outlook, Microsoft Teams and several other Microsoft 365 applications. The disruption has also affected businesses, government departments, schools and airlines, exposing how much everyday work now depends on a handful of cloud services.

The Microsoft outage began on Thursday, November 12, and continued into Friday, November 13. At its peak, Downdetector recorded nearly 130,000 reports of Outlook problems. Users complained about being unable to open inboxes, send emails or access workplace communication tools. Reports came from 74 countries (including India) and territories.

The disruption hit offices across sectors as Microsoft 365 is used for everything from office communication to document sharing and business administration.

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What Caused The Microsoft Outage?

Microsoft has been investigating the disruption, with the problem appearing to involve a configuration change that left some servers overloaded and unavailable. The company's initial updates pointed to elevated infrastructure load and connectivity problems. As affected servers became unavailable, traffic was redirected to other machines, increasing pressure on the remaining infrastructure.

"The cause here was not cyberattack. It was an internal process failure. When one provider underpins nearly every critical workflow, any failure, whether from misconfiguration, overload or a network change, cascades instantly and globally," Govind Rammurthy, CEO & Managing Director, eScan told NDTV.

The recovery process proved more complicated than expected. Microsoft found that some servers stopped responding again after they were brought back online and traffic returned. This created a difficult cycle: restoring servers increased available capacity, but the returning traffic caused some machines to become unresponsive.

Engineers began restricting traffic to affected infrastructure, rolling back certain software configurations and attempting to increase capacity. Microsoft has also said there is no indication that the outage was caused by a cyberattack or malicious activity. The disruption appears to have been linked to infrastructure and configuration problems rather than a security breach.

Which Microsoft Services Were Affected?

The Microsoft 365 outage extended beyond Outlook. Several applications and services experienced disruptions, including:

Outlook: Users faced problems accessing inboxes, sending emails and receiving messages.

Users faced problems accessing inboxes, sending emails and receiving messages. Microsoft Teams: Chats, meetings and workplace communication were affected, although some services recovered earlier.

Chats, meetings and workplace communication were affected, although some services recovered earlier. Word, Excel and PowerPoint: Users reported problems accessing Microsoft's online productivity applications.

Users reported problems accessing Microsoft's online productivity applications. OneDrive and SharePoint: Cloud storage and workplace collaboration services were among the affected applications.

Cloud storage and workplace collaboration services were among the affected applications. Microsoft Copilot: Microsoft's AI assistant also experienced connectivity issues.

The disruption extended beyond Microsoft's own applications. OpenAI and Anthropic reported problems involving their Microsoft 365 connectors, highlighting how infrastructure outages can affect services built on top of other technology platforms.

Microsoft Outage Hits Indian Airlines

SpiceJet cancelled three flights departing from Delhi on Friday morning. These included flights to Pune, Leh and Mumbai. Two other SpiceJet flights, including services to Darbhanga and Mumbai, were delayed.

Air India said its flight operations remained unaffected, while email traffic was temporarily rerouted to ensure passenger communications continued.

IndiGo and Akasa Air issued advisories asking passengers to monitor flight updates. Delhi Airport also advised travellers to check their flight status before leaving for the airport.

The disruption demonstrated how a technology problem affecting office software can spill over into sectors that depend on digital systems for everyday operations.

Microsoft Co-Pilot Shows Error Message

Why Is The Microsoft Outage Taking So Long To Fix?

A major reason is the difficulty of restoring infrastructure without triggering another disruption. When servers were brought back online, some became unresponsive once traffic returned. This complicated Microsoft's recovery efforts and forced engineers to explore alternative solutions.

The company has been attempting to increase capacity, redirect traffic and restore affected machines. However, bringing services back online does not necessarily mean every user immediately regains access.

Even after infrastructure is restored, applications may require time to reconnect, synchronise data and recover normal functionality. Microsoft has not provided a definitive explanation for why the disruption lasted so long or established a firm timeline for complete recovery.

What Does The Microsoft Outage Reveal About Cloud Dependence?

Microsoft 365 has become central to how companies communicate, store documents and manage work. "When Outlook, Teams, Copilot and Exchange Online go down simultaneously, organisations don't just lose email. They lose their entire operational backbone, communication, collaboration, compliance, and AI productivity, in one stroke," said Rammurthy.

The outage also highlights the risks of relying heavily on a single technology provider. "The lesson isn't to abandon cloud. It's to design for resilience, to create a minimal/operational backup, at least for priority communications. Organisations must maintain fallback communication channels, ensure critical workflows have offline or multi-provider alternatives, and test recovery procedures before an outage forces the issue," Rammurthy added.

In a similar vein, Sachin Panicker, Chief AI Officer, Fulcrum Digital, said, "Outages like this show how much of the modern enterprise now sits on a handful of shared platforms. As companies embed AI deeper into daily operations, resilience has to be designed in. That means knowing which systems depend on which provider, having a fallback that does not share the same infrastructure, and making sure AI-dependent processes degrade gracefully instead of stopping."