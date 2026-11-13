She Is From Georgia, She Dances To Bollywood, And India Cannot Stop Watching Her

An Instagram creator from Georgia is winning hearts in India with her love for Hindi film songs. The profile, named anamaria_eva_, has been sharing several videos on her page. Her videos regularly gain between 1 and 4 million views. But her latest video has gone far beyond that.

In the video, she is seen dancing and giving expressions to the song Doli Saja Ke Rakhna from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The video has now crossed more than 36 million views. The popularity of Hindi film songs and dance was clearly visible through it.

In the clip, she is also seen warming her hands over a fire along with an old man, probably an elder member of her family.

Not just views, the video has also received more than 60,000 comments, which is rare for content creators. Many of the commenters are Indian, as the song is very popular in India, especially among Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol fans.

Watch the video here:

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, "This is a true world; all people love each other. I hope without boundaries."

Another user wrote, "My internet is in good use. You make us happy, kid. Keep winning."

A third user wrote, "Love how you sing in so many languages. Your sweet videos lighten up my day. God bless you."

Many users also loved the bond between the girl and the old man. One user wrote, "Look at the grandpa, he is very happy."

Another user wrote, "Love how she has so much fun with her grandpa. He loves being with her. The look in his eyes for his granddaughter is priceless."

One more user simply wrote, "Mind-blowing expression."