Asha Parekh Eating Burger, Madhubala On Live Chat: AI Video Of Bollywood Legends Is Viral

Imagine if iconic Bollywood beauties from the golden era suddenly went live on Instagram. That is exactly what a viral AI video is showing, and social media cannot get enough of it.

The video imagines vintage actresses in today's world, interacting with fans just like modern influencers do. In the clip, Asha Parekh is seen eating a burger while live on Instagram, while Madhubala appears talking to fans on a live chat. The video also shows Nanda buying a teddy bear for a girl during a live stream, Meena Kumari going live from a bookshop, Nargis helping a pantry worker fill a tiffin, and Simi Garewal appearing on a podcast with a host.

The video features many more actresses and has taken the imagination of viewers to the next level. It has already crossed 35,000 views, with many users praising the concept and the editing.

It was shared with a caption that reads, "Imagine vintage Bollywood beauties suddenly appearing in today's world and going live with their fans... Social media would go absolutely crazy".

Watch the video here:



The video left many social media users feeling nostalgic, with several saying they wished they could have interacted with these iconic personalities online.

One user wrote in Hindi, "The magic of that era still lives on. Social media would have gone crazy for them!" Another commented that their charm and elegance remain timeless, adding that seeing them live would have brought back a flood of old memories. Many also praised the stars' enduring appeal, with one user calling Simi Garewal "the original OG podcaster," while another simply described them as "evergreen beauties." The comments reflected both admiration for the legends and nostalgia for a bygone era.