Car Hits Pothole, Loses Control, Then Bus Rams It Killing All 5 Passengers

Five people, including a young child, were killed when a car collided with a state transport (ST) bus on the Pandharpur-Khamgaon National Highway in Maharashtra's Beed district.

The accident took place near Shindewadi Phata, on the Majalgaon-Telgaon road, in Majalgaon taluka. It happened in front of Avinash Dada Bansode's petrol pump.

Reports say a speeding Swift car hit a pothole, and the driver lost control. The car then collided with an oncoming state transport bus.

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All five people in the car are said to have died on the spot, including a young child. The car was completely crushed in the impact. All passengers on the bus are reported to be safe.

According to preliminary information, the victims belonged to a family from Majalgaon. Gajanan Namdas is among them. They had reportedly travelled to Tuljapur for darshan.

One clip shows the moments just before and just after the crash. Passers-by and residents can be seen going about their morning routines until a sudden disturbance sparks panic. Locals then rush towards the highway to see what happened.

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Another video shows the car's frame crushed beyond recognition. Shattered glass, buckled metal doors, deployed airbags, and detached bumper pieces lie scattered across the road, as onlookers gather around the wreckage.

One more clip shows the car's caved-in roof, its shattered front windshield and badly fractured interior parts.

Traffic on the highway was badly disrupted for some time. Residents reportedly blocked the road after the accident.

A separate clip shows heavy congestion and a large crowd of onlookers on the highway. Commercial trucks and buses are held up, while people gather near roadside establishments and discuss the accident.

With inputs from Akash Sawant