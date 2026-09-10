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6 Killed, 8 Injured As Van, Truck Collide Head-On In Maharashtra

The Tata Magic van was travelling from Nanded towards Bhokar when it collided with the oncoming truck.

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6 Killed, 8 Injured As Van, Truck Collide Head-On In Maharashtra
Some of the injured were stated to be in critical condition, the official said.
Nanded:

At least six people were killed and eight others critically injured as a passenger van collided head-on with a truck on Nanded-Bhokar road in central Maharashtra's Nanded district on Thursday evening, police said.

The accident took place at around 7 pm near Sitakhandi ghat, an official said.

The Tata Magic van was travelling from Nanded towards Bhokar when it collided with the oncoming truck.

The impact left the van mangled, the police official said, adding that local residents rushed to the spot and helped pull the injured out of the wreckage.

They were subsequently shifted to nearby hospitals for emergency treatment.

Five of the dead passengers were identified as Pandurang Waghmare, Laxmibai Waghmare, Syed Altamash, Shaikh Feroz and Balwan Pawar.

Some of the injured were stated to be in critical condition, the official said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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